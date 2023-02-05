Why 'Knock at the Cabin' Signals the Box Office Apocalypse

Just as we're seeing in broadcast television, the traditional movie and TV economic horse races are still run, but the vastly shrunken scale of the metrics is truly shocking to the average industry watcher.

Take this weekend's domestic box office race (opens in new tab).

Filmmaker M Knight Shyamalan's latest horror film, Knock at the Cabin, knocked James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water off its seven-week perch as the No. 1 film at the domestic box office ... by generating a bafflingly small $14.2 million in total three-day ticket sales.

Consider that just four years ago, before the pandemic, another one of Shyamalan's tense psychological thrillers released in approximately the same January/February frame, Glass, had markedly worse reviews from critics but still opened at $40.3 million in the U.S. and Canada.

In July 2021, with many theaters still shuttered amid the Delta surge portion of COVID, Shyamalan's Old opened to nearly $17 million domestically.

Are we saying that by comparing the opening performance of Shyamalan films, we can illustrate the demise of the global box office? Just like the four dour visitors to the Shyamalan's cabin, we'll have to convince you that our fanciful declaration of pending apocalypse is real.

How about this:

According to Box Office Mojo, the top 10 releases of 2023 generated just over $653.5 million at North American theaters from Jan. 1 - Feb. 5. That's up nearly 865% from the same period of 2021, when most theaters were still shuttered.

But it's down nearly 27% from the same period of 2019 ... and nearly 38% from the identical frame of 2018. It's gonna take a lot more than a lively Top Gun sequel to restore this distribution window into a meaningful driver of profits.

(Image credit: Box Office Mojo)

We bring this up in a digital trade journal focused on video streaming because, well, top-level decision makers at major media conglomerates are dogmatically clinging to the notion that in virtually all cases, releasing movies in theaters is still the tip of the spear in regard to their global filmed content businesses.

"Let's face it, the strategy to collapse all windows, starve linear and theatrical and spend money with abandon, while making a fraction in return on the service of growing sub numbers, has ultimately proven in our view, to be deeply flawed," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told investors in November.

Is spending up to $200 million on a film feature and burning it up in a week or two of SVOD binging really a provenly inviable businesses model? Well, let us not forget that the company that started all this crazy "Streaming Wars" spending madness, Netflix, has truly managed to get to the other side on paid user scale, and it in fact now does generate positive cash flow on that model.

Is it easy to sustain the will -- and investor support -- to lose $1 billion a quarter building direct-to-consumer businesses? Probably not!

But we are growingly sure that retreats to linear models like theatrical releasing are as doomed as many of the desperate and terrified folks in the average tense, cloistered Shyamalan film.