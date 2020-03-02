What's Premiering This Week (March 2-March 8)
Hulu’s ‘Hilary,’ Documentary, FX on Hulu’s 'Devs' among top premieres this week
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of March 2 to March 8 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
March 2 -- Breeders (comedy) -- FX
March 4 -- Dave (comedy) -- FXX
March 4 -- Twenties (comedy) -- BET
March 5 -- Better things (returning series) -- FX
March 5 -- Castlevania (returning series) -- Netflix
March 5 -- Devs (drama/sci-fi) -- FX on Hulu (pictured)
March 6 -- Amazing Stories (drama/sci fi) -- Apple Tv+
March 6 -- Hilary (documentary) -- Hulu
March 6 -- The Most Dangerous Animal of All (documentary) -- FX
March 6 -- ZeroZeroZero (drama) -- Prime Video
March 6 -- The Trade (returning series) -- Showtime
March 7 -- Love Goals (reality) -- OWN
March 8 -- Ride With Norman Reedus (reality) -- AMC
