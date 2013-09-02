West Sends Ratings North for Twentieth’s ‘Kris’

RELATED: New 'Oz' Prescription: Add Fun to Regimen



Twentieth Television’s six-week test of The Kris Jenner Show ended Aug. 23 on a high note, with rapper and Kim Kardashian baby daddy Kanye West giving his first TV interview in years and briefly showing a photo of the couple’s baby girl, North West.



The appearance goosed Kris’ ratings considerably, with the episode hitting a 1.7 rating/6 share in households according to Nielsen Media Research, more than double the average for its prior 29 outings. Among women 25-54, the episode hit a 1.2/8, double its average.



Still, whether Kris will be picked up for a full season remains in question. Since its July 15 premiere, the show’s household average was flat compared to both its lead-in and year-ago time period averages in its test markets: New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Phoenix, Minneapolis and Charlotte. Among women 25-54, the show was steady in ratings compared to its lead-in, and up 20% compared to year-ago time periods.