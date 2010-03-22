Trending

Wendy Joins PFF

Mike Wendy, director of public affairs for the Computing Technology Industry Association, has joined Progress & Freedom Foundation in Washington as VP of press and external affairs.

PFF is a free-market think tank headed by Adam Thierer, a familiar face at Hill hearings on communications-related issues.

Wendy, whose first day was March 15, replaces Amy Smorodin, who has moved to the Technology Policy Institute as VP, communications and external affairs.