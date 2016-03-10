Weight Loss Marketer TV Spend in 2016 Hits $100M

According to iSpot.tv, from Jan. 1 through March 9, marketers of weight loss products and services spent an estimated $101.9 million on 65,212 national TV ad airings, yielding 9.2 billion ad impressions, of which 7.2 billion were live.

The top 5 marketers ranked by spend: Weight Watchers, Nutrisystem, Jenny Craig, Zeltiq Aesthetics (the medical technology company behind the CoolSculpting system) and Hydroxycut.

