Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Knocks ESPN Off Top of Primetime Chart

Fox News Channel found its way to the top of primetime cable charts during the last week of January, stopping ESPN’s month-long, first place run.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of January 23-January 29, ending ESPN’s three-week winning streak on the chart, according to Nielsen. MSNBC was second with 1 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 928,000 viewers, ESPN’s 916,000 viewers and Hallmark Channel’s 827,000 watchers, said Nielsen.

History was sixth with 763,000 viewers, followed by TNT (739,000), INSP (726,000), USA Network (707,000) and TBS (685,000).

Fox News topped the total day charts for the fourth straight week, averaging 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (681,000 viewers), ESPN (523,000), HGTV (498,000) and CNN (481,000), reported Nielsen. ■