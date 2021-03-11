Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Rolls to Primetime, Total Day Wins

Fox News was the most watched cable network last week in both primetime and total day for the first week of March, according to Nielsen.

The news networks averaged 2.4 million viewers in primetime to top all cable networks for the week of March 1 to March 7 -- its third straight weekly win in the category, reported Nielsen. MSNBC finished second with 1.9 million viewers.

TNT, on the strength of its March 7 NBA All-Star Game coverage, moved up to third place with 1.3 million viewers, topping fourth place CNN’s 1.2 million viewers. HGTV and Hallmark Channel tied for fifth with 1 million viewers.

History (944,000), TBS (893,000), Discovery Channel (864,000), and Food Network (805,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime for the week.

Fox News’ 1.3 million average viewers on a 24-hour basis topped MSNBC’s 1.1 million viewers in the category. CNN, HGTV, Hallmark Channel, TNT, Food Network, Investigation Discovery and INSP were all top 10 finishers on a total day basis, said Nielsen.