Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Opens April with Primetime, Total Day Wins

Fox News opened the first full week of April in first place on both the primetime and total day charts, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million primetime viewers to top all cable networks for the week of April 5 to April 11, reported Nielsen. MSNBC was a distant second with 1.6 million viewers, followed by HGTV with 1.1 million viewers. CNN finished fourth with 1 million viewers followed by TBS with 986,000 watchers.

Hallmark Channel (873,000), History (852,000), ESPN (780,000), Food Network (769,000) and Discovery Channel (749,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime.

Fox News also triumphed on a total day basis, averaging 1.1 million viewers to best MSNBC’s 959,000 viewers, as well as CNN (752,000 viewers), HGTV (649,000) and ESPN (483,000).