Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Ends February At The Top of Primetime, Total Day Charts
ESPN, MSNBC finish distant second
Fox News heads into the month of March with ratings momentum, having swept both the primetime and total day charts each week during the month of February.
The news networks averaged 2 million viewers in primetime for the week of February 20 to February 27 for its fifth straight win in the category, according to Nielsen. ESPN and MSNBC finished in a tie for second place with 1 million viewers.
HGTV pulled into the fourth spot with 936,000 viewers, followed by History with 805,000 watchers.
INSP finished sixth with 745,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel (742,000 viewers), USA Network (683,000), Food Network (679,000) and TBS (668,000), said Nielsen.
Fox News made it seven straight weeks at the top of the total day chart with 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (689,000 viewers), ESPN (505,000), HGTV (496,000) and CNN (462,000), said Nielsen.■
R. Thomas Umstead
