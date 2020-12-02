WarnerMedia Names Jennifer Biry CFO

WarnerMedia said Wednesday (Dec. 2) that it has named Jennifer Biry as chief financial officer, replacing Pascal Desroches, who was named AT&T CFO last month. She will report to WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.

Biry is a long-time AT&T executive, and since joining the company in 1999 has held a variety of roles, most recently as CFO of AT&T Communications’ mobility and entertainment organizations. Prior to that position, Biry was SVP of Finance for AT&T’s technology organization.

“While Jennifer’s extensive experience in successfully managing the financial functions of large, complex businesses is certainly valuable, what is even more relevant in my opinion is her high judgment and razor-sharp insight into WarnerMedia’s biggest challenges and opportunities,” Kilar said in a press release. “Jennifer fully understands and appreciates all that we are doing -- and need to do -- as a team and a business.”

Desroches was named CFO of AT&T in November, after long-time CFO John Stephens said he would retire in March. Desroches will assume his new role in April.

“I am incredibly excited to join Jason and the extraordinary team at WarnerMedia,” Biry said in a press release. “We have a great responsibility of connecting stories to audiences, and I look forward to working across the organization to drive growth and build value for consumers and partners.”