WarnerMedia Chief Kilar Put on Board of Cable Lobbying Org NCTA

Dave Watson, president of Comcast Cable, has been elected chairman of the board of NCTA - The Internet & Television Association, succeeding Cox president Pat Esser.

New to the board, meanwhile, is James Kilar, recently appointed CEO of HBO Max parent WarnerMedia. Kilar, who previously led Hulu, will be the corporate programming director. He succeeds John Stankey, who ran AT&T's entertainment division before being tapped to succeed AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson.

Also elected were Pat McAdaragh, CEO, Midco, vice chairman; Tom Rutledge, chairman & CEO, Charter, treasurer; Bob Bakish, CEO, ViacomCBS, secretary; and Esser, president, immediate past chairman.

The announcements came at the association's board meeting June 3.