Vizio Now Supports Apple TV App on Smart TVs

Vizio, the third biggest seller of smart TVs in the U.S., said it is now supporting the Apple TV app on SmartCast-powered sets sold in the U.S. and Canada and made after 2016.

The Irvine, California-based electronics company also is giving away three months of free Apple TV Plus service to SmartCast users who don’t already subscribe to the SVOD service.

"With the Apple TV app coming to Vizio SmartCast TVs, customers can enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the popular and award-winning Apple TV Plus service," said Mike O'Donnell, chief revenue officer of Vizio, in a statement. "Knowing the important role the TV has in the home, Vizio continues to expand the entertainment available for consumers to discover. Vizio SmartCast is also the perfect destination for content providers as the platform where millions of customers can access all of their favorite apps, channels and programming from their TV.”

The Apple TV app is already supported by Roku and Samsung’s Tizen. Chinese manufacturer TCL, the market leader for smart TVs in the U.S. alongside Tizen, uses Roku to power most of the sets it sells in North America.

According to Informa statistics from June 2019, Vizio controlled 13.7% of the North American smart TV market at the time.