Vidgo Doubles ABC and FOX Locals, Rolls Out New Viewing Features

Virtual pay TV service Vidgo announced a broad-ranging upgrade to its pre-paid streaming platform, including the doubling of ABC and FOX local channels, as well as a range of new viewing features.

After deals with Nexstar and Tegna, Vidgo now has carriage of ABC and FOX affiliate in owned-and-operated stations in more than 100 markets.

The vMVPD, which already carries the full suite of Disney and Fox networks, also announced a range of new usability features. These include Timeshift, which lets users who join a show or sporting event late, or get interrupted, pause, rewind and fast-forward through the program. “Playback,” meanwhile, lets users watch shows on the program guide up to 24 hours after they ran.

Meanwhile, an Adobe-powered TV Everywhere feature access hundreds of hours of additional content, movies, and recorded shows from ESPN, Disney, ABC, Fox, Fox News, NFL Network, Discovery, A&E, Viacom, beIN Sports and Hallmark apps.

Vidgo users can now stream live content on Chrome, Firefox, and Safari web browsers. And they can cast from the Vidgo mobile app via AirPlay and Chromecast.

Startup Vidgo’s “Core” base tier delivers more than 60 channels for $40 a month, bundling ABC and FOX in most significant markets, along with ESPN, Fox Sports 1 and 2, NFL Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, Pac 12 Network and SEC Network.

“Vidgo has created an affordable skinny bundle of the best content and features compared to packages currently in the marketplace. Our customers value television worth watching at an affordable price below $50”, said Scott Aiken, Vidgo’s CMO, in a statement. “We are proud to deliver comprehensive packages which include the best live sports, local channels and news, at a price that doesn’t break the bank.