Verizon Promotes Manon Brouillette to CEO of Its Consumer Group

Verizon has promoted Manon Brouillette to executive VP and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, replacing Ronan Dunne, who will take on the role of strategic advisor, beginning Jan. 1.

Dunne will continue to represent Verizon on the board of Yahoo, which was sold along with AOL and the rest of Verizon's media assets to Apollo Global Management earlier this year.

Brouillette's promotion comes less than six months after the former Montreal-based Vidéotron president and CEO joined Verizon as COO and deputy CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, leading the wireless giant in its quest to plunder new 5G-based consumer experiences. She'll now report directly to Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg.

“Manon brings a wealth of global expertise in consumer initiatives to Verizon, having scaled major brands with sustainable growth and exceptional customer-first experiences,” Vestberg said. “Leveraging our investment in C-band and the pending Tracfone acquisition, Manon will continue to scale our consumer business across home and mobile. We look forward to her transformative leadership as Verizon, poised for a high-growth 5G future, continues to disrupt the industry.”

Added Brouillette: “In the two plus decades that I have spent as a leader in this industry, there has never been a more transformative time. While we have long dreamed of the power and promise of a 5G-connected world, that vision is fast becoming our reality."