Verizon +Play Adds Spanish-Language, Preschool-Targeted SVOD Edye

Spanish language media company HITN-TV has secured distribution for its preschool-targeted SVOD service Edye on Verizon's +Play wholesale subscription hub.

The $2.99-a-month subscription streaming service can now be accessed an paid via Verizons +Play service, which has expanded its stable well behind Netflix to a whole host of digital entertainment app-based services.

Edye is a premium Spanish-language SVOD streaming service designed for preschool-aged children with fun and safe content especially curated by early childhood development experts.

“We’re thrilled to have Edye as a +Play partner, giving Verizon customers access to its amazing services and offerings through our platform”, said Erin McPherson, chief content officer of Verizon Consumer Group, in a statement.

“With hundreds of content and subscription services available in the marketplace, customers find themselves challenged to keep up with new services, get attractive promotions, and manage and track what they’re already signed up for, McPherson added. "+Play is the solution to these pain points.”

Added Eric Turpin, general ,anager of HITN: “We are very excited with the partnership with +play. Verizon +play became the first platform in the United States to offer Edye and we look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with Verizon.

Verizon +Play is offered to Verizon mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet customers in the U.S.