Verizon is Top CBRS Auction Bidder

The FCC has announced the winning bidders in the 3.5 GHz (CBRS) band auction and the biggest winner was Verizon.



The telecom bid $1.893 billion. Cox was the fifth-largest bidder at $212.8 million. Other top five bidders were Wetterhorn Wireless, number two at $912.9 million; Spectrum Wireless Holdings (#3) at $464.2 million and XF Wireless (#4) at $458.7 million.



The FCC auctioned 20,625 out of 22,631 licenses to 228 bidders for total gross proceeds of $4,585,663,345 and net proceeds of $4,543,232,339.



The FCC also broke out the five bidders winning the most licenses. Wetterhorn Wireless was tops with 5,492, followed by SAL Spectrum with 1,569; AMG Technology Investment Group with 1,072; Winstream Services's debtor in possession at 1,014; and XF Wireless at 830.



The FCC also provided a timeline for license applications and payments. Long-form

license applications and down payments (20% of the winning bid) are due by 6 p.m.(ET) Sept. 17. The balance is due Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

"We congratulate the WISPA members who won licenses, many of whom participated in spectrum auctions for the first time," said Louis Peraertz, VP of policy for WISPA, the wireless internet service providers association. "Bidding activity was fierce, especially so in localities outside of major metro areas. This proves smaller bidding licensing actually bring more money to the U.S. Treasury, as well as more diverse bidders to the plate, ultimately helping American broadband consumers get the services they demand and need."