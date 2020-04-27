Verizon COVID-19 Aid Rolls into Detroit

Verizon is bringing new meaning to the term "truck roll," having expanded its Food for Frontline Workers to Detroit, with some help from Ford.

The initiative was launched in New York to help feed medical staff on the front lines of the fight to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local food trucks will provide a daily meal for two weeks to more than 300 staffers at the TCF Regional Care Center.

Verizon keeps on Food Truckin' to help feed medical workers

Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business Group says the idea had always been to expand the program and Ford reached out. The meals began rolling April 24.

Not only does the program help the staffers, but also the rolling small businesses, which include Grillz on Wheelz, Rolling Stoves, Meanie Weenie, Nosh Pit, Chicken Coupe and Curbside 313.

“‘Food for Frontline Workers’ is a natural fit with our work to help those who are taking care of others,” said Lisa Gonzalez, community program manager, Ford Motor Company Fund. “We’re thankful to Verizon for stepping up to not only help feed critical care workers, but also support our neighborhood businesses.”