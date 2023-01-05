Verizon Adds Starz to +play Content Hub
Lions Gate's platform joins more than 20 subscription streaming apps, including Netflix and HBO Max, sold through Verizon's new channels market
Verizon has added the Starz app to the list of subscription entertainment options buyable via the new Verizon +play content hub.
Officially launched into beta in December, +play offers consolidated Amazon Prime Video Channels-like purchasing and billing for more than 20 subscription streaming services, including Netflix and HBO Max.
Unlike Amazon's Channels, however, +play allows its users to consume Starz directly via the Starz app, rather than disaggregating its content into a Verizon application.
Owned by Lions Gate, Starz features original series including Outlander and BMF, the latter of which debuts its second season Friday. The streaming app also lets users access the various linear incarnations of the Starz brand.
Offered to Verizon's wireless and fixed wireless access customers, the mobile giant is aggressively plugging its new content hub by giving away a year free of Netflix's $19.99-a-month premium tier.
As for Starz, Thursday's Verizon announcement (opens in new tab) said nothing about a +play break on the regular $8.99-a-month subscription price.
“We’re building +play to not only solve for our customers’ common pain points, but to give them value and savings they can’t get anywhere else,” said Erin McPherson, Verizon chief content officer, in a statement. “Adding Starz to the entertainment services available through +play beta gives our customers even more choice when it comes to accessing the content they love, and we’re thrilled to have them aboard.”
Added Alison Hoffman, Starz president of domestic networks: “Our fan favorite titles, including the Power Universe series, Outlander, P-Valley and the highly anticipated sophomore season of BMF that debuts tomorrow, are just a few examples of the bold storytelling we are thrilled to make easily available to Verizon customers on their new content hub.”
