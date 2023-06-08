U.S. Smart TV Penetration Reaches 74%

Connected TV hasn't reached saturation in the U.S. yet, but it's getting close.

According to Leichtman Research Group's latest survey of 1,770 U.S. adult consumers for its Connected TVs 2023 report, 88% of U.S. households have at least one TV connected to the internet, via embedded smart TV circuitry, through a gaming console, or an external HDMI stick, dongle or puck.

That figure stood at 82% as recently as 2021, 74% in 2018 and 44% in 2013.

Meanwhile, 67% of U.S. homes have multiple TV's hooked up to the internet vs. 62% in 2021.

LRG also found that smart TV penetration has reached 74% of U.S. households, up from 64% in 2021. And 55% of all TV sets in the U.S. are connected smart TVs, up from 43% two years ago.

Overall, the research company added, 49% of U.S. homes watch CTV every day -- up from 39% two years ago, with younger demos including those 18-34 over-indexing (63%) and older watchers not so much over-indexing (only 27% of folks 55 and older stream daily).