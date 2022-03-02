U.S. Internet Usage Has Doubled Since 2018

The mainstream adoption of bandwidth-intensive habits like streaming video has had a dramatic impact recently on broadband networks. And that's being felt on a particularly intense level here in the U.S.

Based on an average weighted measurement, Americans used 536.3 gigabytes of data in the fourth quarter, an 11% year-over-year uptick. The figures come from OpenVault, a Hoboken, N.J.-based provider of “revenue and network improvement solutions and data-driven insights for the broadband industry."

(Image credit: OpenVault)

The increase represents dramatic growth in just a 48-month timespan, with average weighted U.S. data usage measured at just 202.6 GB in the fourth quarter of 2017.

(Image credit: OpenVault)

Not surprisingly, the increased data usage has arrived hand in hand with the enhanced ability to use data. According to OpenVault, as of Q4 2021, only 17% of U.S. internet service subscribers had a plan that was rated at less than 100 megabits per second for downloads.

The company said that gigabit homes, a tiny minority of less than 1% not that long ago, now represent 12.2% of the pie.

(Image credit: OpenVault)

As OpenVault has effectively charted over the past several years, the number of "power users" has grown at an increasing rate. Nearly 18% of customers who are on flat-rate-billing plans use 1 terabyte or more of data a month, and over 3% now use more than 2 TB.

The numbers are significantly lower -- but not that much lower -- for plans that are billed based on data usage.

(Image credit: OpenVault)

This last graphic from OpenVault's Q4 report was most surprising to us -- at 536.3 GB for average weighted data usage, U.S. consumers chew through nearly twice as much 1s and zeros as their European counterparts do.