U.S. Connected TV Homes Reach 80%

The portion of U.S. homes equipped with at least one smart TV, standalone streaming device or connected gaming system has reached 80%, according to Leichtman Research Group (LRG).

That figure is up from 74% in 2018, 57% in 2015 and 24% in 2010.

Overall, 40% of U.S. TV homes watch connected TV video on a daily basis, vs. 29% in 2018, 12% in 2015 and 1% in 2010.

Among adults 55 and older, 18% watch connected TV daily, vs. 48% for adults 35-54, and 55% for adults 18-34.

Among connected device households, 64% have three more more OTT devices, and 58% have a connected smart GV—vs. 47% in 2018, 22% in 2015 and 8% in 2010.

Drilling down further, 56% of TV homes have at least one standalone streaming device—Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, etc.—vs. 46% in 2018, 23% in 2015 and 3% in 2011.

LRG’s survey is based on 2,000 U.S. TV homes.

“The data in this study indicate that there are now nearly 400 million connected TV devices in U.S. TV households. This is an increase from about 250 million connected TV devices in 2016. And these totals do not even include pay-TV set-top boxes that can be used to access content from the Internet,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for LRG, in a statement. “Along with this increase in the number of devices, the percent of adults in the U.S. using these connected devices to watch video on a TV each day has more than doubled—growing from nineteen to forty percent—in just the past four years."