Upfronts Spotlight: Verizon, GEICO Among Top Marketers on CBS

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on CBS.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on CBS over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-March 31, 2016) are: Verizon, GEICO, AT&T, Honda, Ford, Toyota, McDonald’s, Southwest Airlines, Subway and Hyundai.

Also over the last two quarters, CBS’ five top shows/programming ranked by marketer spend: NFL Football, Super Bowl 50, the 2016 NCAA Basketball Tournament, The Big Bang Theory and College Basketball.

