Upfronts Spotlight: Verizon, Cicatricure Among Top Marketers on Univision

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2016

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on Univision.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on Univision over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-March 31, 2016) are: Verizon, Cicatricure, McDonald’s, Walmart, T-Mobile, Xoom, Crest, Nissan, CoverGirl and Shot B.

Also over the last two quarters, Univision’s five top shows ranked by marketer spend: Antes Muerta que Lichita, ¡Despierta América!, Muchacha Italiana Viene a Casarse, Primer Impacto and La Banda.

