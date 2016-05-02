Upfronts Spotlight: UnitedHealthcare, Kohl’s Among Top Food Network Marketers

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on Food Network.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on Food Network over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-March 31, 2016) are: UnitedHealthcare, Kohl’s, Walmart, Liberty Mutual, Lexus, Sleep Number, Values.com, Hyundai, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and Twentieth Century Fox.

Also over the same period, Food Network’s five top shows ranked by marketer spend: Chopped, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Cutthroat Kitchen, Guy’s Grocery Games and Beat Bobby Flay.

