Upfronts Spotlight: The Top 10 Marketers on Oxygen

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on Oxygen.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on Oxygen over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-Mar. 31, 2016) are GEICO, Kmart, Oreo, IKEA, DeVry University, Kohl's, Subway, Liberty Mutual, Domino's and JCPenney.

Over the same period, Oxygen’s five top shows ranked by marketer spend: Snapped, Sex and the City reruns, The Prancing Elites Project, My Wife & Kids reruns and America's Next Top Model reruns.

Broadcasting & Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV commercials in real time, to bring you in-depth information about national ad spending. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology here.