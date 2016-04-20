Upfronts Spotlight: The Top 10 Marketers on MTV

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on MTV.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on MTV over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-March 31, 2016) are: Truth, Cheerios, Taco Bell, AT&T, Paramount Pictures, The Real Cost, Universal Pictures, Hershey’s, Proactiv and Warner Bros.

Also over the same period, MTV’s five top shows ranked by marketer spend: Ridiculousness, Catfish: The TV Show, Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2 and the MTV Woodies/10 for 16 special.

Broadcasting & Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV commercials in real time, to bring you in-depth information about national ad spending. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology here.