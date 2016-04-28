Upfronts Spotlight: The Top 10 Marketers on HGTV

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on HGTV.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on HGTV over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-Mar. 31, 2016) are: Wayfair, Quicken Loans, Lowe’s, Overstock.com, Chevrolet, Sleep Number, Acura, Liberty Mutual, Crest and Ulta.

Also over the same period, HGTV’s five top shows ranked by marketer spend: House Hunters, Property Brothers, Love It or List It, Fixer Upper and Flip or Flop.

Broadcasting & Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV commercials in real time, to bring you in-depth information about national ad spending. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology here.