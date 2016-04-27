Upfronts Spotlight: The Top 10 Marketers on Comedy Central

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on Comedy Central.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on Comedy Central over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-March 31, 2016) are: Taco Bell, Paramount Pictures, Truth, Chevrolet, Universal Pictures, T-Mobile, GEICO, Burger King, Warner Bros. and Sonic Drive-In.

Also over the same period, Comedy Central’s five top shows ranked by marketer spend: South Park, Tosh.0, Futurama, Archer and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

Broadcasting & Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV commercials in real time, to bring you in-depth information about national ad spending. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology here.