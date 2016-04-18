Upfronts Spotlight: The Top 10 Marketers on BET

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on BET.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on BET over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-Mar. 31, 2016) are: Walmart, Progressive, Verizon, GEICO, BlackPeopleMeet.com, Tamiflu, the U.S. Army, Domino’s, Wendy’s and Subway.

Also over the same period, BET’s five top shows ranked by marketer spend: Martin (the '90s sitcom whose reruns BET started airing in October), Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, The Real, The Wendy Williams Show and new reality show Criminals at Work (excluding movies and specials; if they’re included, airings of Madea’s Family Reunion just make the top 5).

Broadcasting & Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV commercials in real time, to bring you in-depth information about national ad spending. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology here.