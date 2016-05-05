Upfronts Spotlight: Sleep Number, Zillow Among Top Marketers on DIY

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on DIY.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on DIY over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-March 31, 2016) are: Sleep Number, Home Advisor, Zillow, NordicTrack, SimpliSafe, Subaru, Liberty Mutual, Wayfair, Lumber Liquidators and GMC.

Also over the same period, DIY’s five top shows ranked by marketer spend: Barnwood Builders, Building Alaska, Texas Flip and Move, Rehab Addict and Salvage Dawgs.

