Upfronts Spotlight: Lexus, Chevy Among Top Marketers on Travel Channel

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on Travel Channel.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on Travel Channel over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-March 31, 2016) are: Lexus, Chevrolet, Subaru, Liberty Mutual, GEICO, Burger King, Land Rover, T-Mobile, Ashley Furniture Homestore and DirecTV.

Also over the same period, Travel Channel's five top shows ranked by marketer spend: Mysteries at the Museum, Ghost Adventures, Expedition Unknown,Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern and Bizarre Foods America.

