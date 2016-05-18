Upfronts Spotlight: Ford, Chevy Among Top Marketers on Fox

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on Fox.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on Fox over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-March 31, 2016) are: Ford, Chevrolet, Samsung Mobile, GEICO, Microsoft Surface, Sprint, Nissan, Verizon, T-Mobile and Apple iPhone.

Also over the last two quarters, Fox's five top shows/programming ranked by marketer spend: NFL Football, 2015 World Series, American Idol, Empire and NASCAR Racing.

Broadcasting & Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV commercials in real time, to bring you in-depth information about national ad spending. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology here.