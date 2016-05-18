Upfronts Spotlight: AT&T, GEICO Among Top Marketers on TBS

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2016

As part of our comprehensive upfronts coverage, B&C has teamed up with iSpot.tv to take a close look at networks on the upfronts calendar. Today the spotlight is on TBS.

The 10 top spending marketers/brands on TBS over the last two quarters (Oct. 1, 2015-March 31, 2016) are: AT&T, GEICO, Buick, Taco Bell, Capital One, State Farm, Burger King, Universal Pictures, Lowe’s and Subway.

Also over the last two quarters, TBS’ five top shows/programming ranked by marketer spend: the 2016 NCAA Basketball Tournament, reruns of The Big Bang Theory, Seinfeld reruns, MLB Baseball and Friends reruns.

Broadcasting & Cable has partnered with iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV commercials in real time, to bring you in-depth information about national ad spending. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology here.

