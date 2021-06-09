Univision: Kamala Harris Questioner at News Conference Was not From Network
Had been identified in press conference as with Univision
Univision retweeted on its official Twitter account late Tuesday (June 8) a statement from President of News Daniel Coronell that Maria Fernanda Reyes, who claimed to be a reporter with the news outlet when called on by Vice President Kamala Harris in a Mexico City news conference "is not part of this media organization.
Harris was on a trip to talk about illegal immigration, an issue she has been charged with helping deal with by the President.
Reyes had raised some eyebrows when she began her question by saying it was an honor to speak with Harris because she had been able to vote for the first time as a naturalized citizen and had voted for her--Harris had thanked her.
Some conservative outlets were skewering the question as either "fangirling" by a reporter, as Media Research Center tweeted following the incident, or a major security breach.
