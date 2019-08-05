Univision Airing Special on El Paso Shooting

Univision will air an hour news special at 9 p.m. Monday night (Aug. 5) “Univision News Presents: Hispanics in the Crosshairs” on the El Paso massacre Aug. 3 and "why Hispanics are increasingly becoming targets of violent hatemongers in the United States."

The special will also be live streamed on Facebook, Periscope and YouTube.

The special will look at the anti-Hispanic manifesto attributed to the 21-year-old man with an assault weapon who murdered 22 people in a WalMart (reportedly targeting recent immigrants), the stories of the victors, the President's comments on the shooting and the debate over gun control.

The special will be hosted by Jorge Ramos and Patricia Janoit from El Paso.