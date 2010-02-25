Unions Lay Into Comcast-NBC Universal

Union representatives had plenty to say about the proposed Comcast/NBCU

merger, according to a copy of their prepared testimony for Thursday's

House Antitrust Committee hearing.

Larry Cohen, president of the

Communications Workers of America, which represents some Comcast

employees, said the deal would likely mean "the loss of good jobs, the

erosion of employee rights, and undermine living standards in the

communications and media industries."

He said that given the $8

billion in new debt NBC will be taking on day one, there will be

"intense pressure" to cut costs.

Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts

said at earlier Hill hearings that there are no plans for widespread

layoffs, pointing out that there is not much overlap in the primarily

vertical transaction. In their joint testimony prepared for Thursday's

hearing, Roberts and NBCU President Jeff Zucker said the deal would

increase investment, since Comcast is focused "exclusively on

communications and entertainment" (unlike GE), and that the deal will

"preserve and create sustainable media and technology jobs in the U.S."

Cohen says the FCC and DOJ should not rely on voluntary

commitments.

Jean Prewitt, president of the Independent Film

& Television Alliance, said what was good for Comcast and NBCU in

the merger, which she identified as cost-savings and synergies, "is not

good for the American public." And she suggested that Comcast's promise

of more independent programming might, instead of a field where all

flowers bloom, prove to be "a walled and sparsely tended garden."

She

called it one more step on the road to vertical integration in the

media industry that has already reduced the opportunities for

independent programming to reach the public.

IFTA views the

Internet as a new opportunity to reach the public with its programming,

but IFTA says that could be closed to independents as well.

Comcast

has pledged to add independent programming as a voluntary condition of

the deal, but Prewitt is not assuaged. "Comcast has not clearly outlined

its definition of an 'independent channel,'" she said. "We do not know

what percentage of its content will be truly independent. We do not have

binding assurances that budgets for acquiring content will be

competitive with those of the major channels."

In short, she

said, the deal should not be approved without strong and enforceable

conditions that insure independents have more "distribution slots."

Scheduled

to testify at the hearing in addition to Cohen. Prewitt, Roberts and

Zucker are Andrew Schwartzman of Media Access Project, Mark Cooper of

Consumer Federation, and Marc Morial, president of the Urban League, whoweighed in on the two companies earlier in the day.