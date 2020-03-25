UMC Debuts 'Behind Her Faith' Docu-series on March 26

Streaming service UMC (Urban Movie Channel) will launch a new documentary series, Behind Her Faith, beginning March 26.

The four-part series, executive produced by Jay Ellis (HBO’s Insecure), focuses on a leading woman in the entertainment/media industry as she talks about the most difficult moments in her life and how she overcame them to ultimately become successful through her commitment to her faith, according to UMC.

Behind Her Faith profiles such celebrities as Essence Atkins (Marlon, Ambitions); Niecy Nash (When They See Us,Claws); Angelica Nwandu, Founder of The Shade Room; and Aisha Hinds (Underground, The Hate U Give).