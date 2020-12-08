Udall Gets Senate Send-Off
Had defended journalists against Trump, broadcast, cable against C-Band interference
Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) was given a Senate floor send-off Tuesday (Dec. 8) as he gave his last floor speech before retiring.
Udall, a member of the Commerce Committee, was among the legislators who backed legislation to increase the funding to TV stations in the post incentive auction repack, and pushed back hard on President Trump's attacks on journalists.
He also called on the FCC to make sure broadcasters and cable operators being repacked following the C-band spectrum auction (which started Tuesday) did not suffer interference from wireless companies bidding for the spectrum.
Back in 2018, Udall called on the FCC "to defend the free press in light of repeated attacks from President Trump and members of his administration. That came after Trump had threatened to go after TV station licenses over media coverage critical of him.
