TWC Shareholders Approve Charter Deal
As expected, Time Warner Cable shareholders approved its $78.7 billion merger with Charter Communications in a special meeting of shareholders.
The meeting, held in New York, was first announced in August.
During the presentation, Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Rob Marcus said the meeting, in the words of baseball great Yogi Berra, felt “like déjà vu all over again.”
