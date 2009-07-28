TV Watch Launches Spanish-Language Section Online
TV Watch has launched a Spanish-language section of its web site.
TV Watch is the media industry-backed online effort to promote parental control-
the V-chip/ratings system in particular-over government control of content.
In fact, the new Spanish-language section is called TV Control.
TV Watch is targeting the 12.6 million Hispanic households.
