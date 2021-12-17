TV Networks Go Bowling

Tv networks, led by ESPN, will televise more than 40 college football bowl games over the next month as the sport counts down to its National Championship game on Jan. 10.

ESPN will televise the lion’s share of games, beginning December 17 with the Bahamas Bowl featuring Middle Tennessee and Toledo. The network will also carry the December 31 College Football Playoffs semi-finals games between top-ranked Alabama and fourth-ranked Cincinnati, as well as second-ranked Michigan and third-ranked Georgia. The winners will play in the College Football National Championship game Jan. 10 on ESPN.

Below is a list of the major 2021-22 college football bowl games:*

Bahamas Bowl (Middle Tennessee-Toledo) – ESPN

Cure Bowl (Northern Illinois-Coastal Carolina) – ESPN2

Boca Raton Bowl (Appalachian State-Western Kentucky) – ESPN

Celebration Bowl (Jackson State-South Carolina State) – ABC

New Mexico Bowl (Fresno State-UTEP) – ESPN

Independence Bowl (BYU-UAB) – ABC

LendingTree Bowl (Eastern Michigan-Liberty) – ESPN

LA Bowl (Oregon State-Utah State) – ABC

New Orleans Bowl (Louisiana-Marshall) – ESPN

Myrtle Beach Bowl (Tulsa-Old Dominion) – ESPN

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Kent State-Wyoming) – ESPN

Frisco Bowl (San Diego State-UTSA) – ESPN

Armed Forces Bowl (Missouri-Army) – ESPN

Frisco Football Classic (Miami (Ohio)-North Texas) – ESPN

Hawaii Bowl (Memphis-Hawaii) – ESPN

Camellia Bowl (Ball State-Georgia State) – ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl (Western Michigan-Nevada) – ESPN

Birmingham Bowl (Houston-Auburn) – ESPN

First Responder Bowl (Air Force-Louisville) – ESPN

Liberty Bowl (Texas Tech-Mississippi State) – ESPN

Holiday Bowl (NC State-UCLA) – Fox

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Minnesota-West Virginia) – ESPN

Fenway Bowl (Virginia-SMU) – ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl (Virginia Tech-Maryland) – ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl (Clemson-Iowa State) – ESPN

Alamo Bowl (Oregon-Oklahoma) – ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl (North Carolina-South Carolina) – ESPN

Music City Bowl (Tennessee-Purdue) – ESPN

Peach Bowl (Michigan State-Pittsburgh) – ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl (Wisconsin-Arizona State) – ESPN

Gator Bowl (Wake Forest-Texas A&M) - ESPN

Sun Bowl (Washington State-Miami (FL)) – CBS

Arizona Bowl (Central Michigan-Boise State) – Barstool Sports

Cotton Bowl Classic (Alabama-Cincinnati) – ESPN

Orange Bowl (Michigan-Georgia) – ESPN

Outback Bowl (Arkansas-Penn State) – ESPN2

Citrus Bowl (Iowa-Kentucky) – ABC

Fiesta Bowl (Notre Dame-Oklahoma State) – ESPN

Rose Bowl (Ohio State-Utah) – ESPN

Sugar Bowl (Baylor-Ole Miss) – ESPN

Texas Bowl (Kansas State-LSU) – ESPN

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

8 p.m. -- ESPN

*--NCAA.com