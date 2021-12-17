TV Networks Go Bowling
College football bowl season begins Dec. 17
Tv networks, led by ESPN, will televise more than 40 college football bowl games over the next month as the sport counts down to its National Championship game on Jan. 10.
ESPN will televise the lion’s share of games, beginning December 17 with the Bahamas Bowl featuring Middle Tennessee and Toledo. The network will also carry the December 31 College Football Playoffs semi-finals games between top-ranked Alabama and fourth-ranked Cincinnati, as well as second-ranked Michigan and third-ranked Georgia. The winners will play in the College Football National Championship game Jan. 10 on ESPN.
Below is a list of the major 2021-22 college football bowl games:*
Bahamas Bowl (Middle Tennessee-Toledo) – ESPN
Cure Bowl (Northern Illinois-Coastal Carolina) – ESPN2
Boca Raton Bowl (Appalachian State-Western Kentucky) – ESPN
Celebration Bowl (Jackson State-South Carolina State) – ABC
New Mexico Bowl (Fresno State-UTEP) – ESPN
Independence Bowl (BYU-UAB) – ABC
LendingTree Bowl (Eastern Michigan-Liberty) – ESPN
LA Bowl (Oregon State-Utah State) – ABC
New Orleans Bowl (Louisiana-Marshall) – ESPN
Myrtle Beach Bowl (Tulsa-Old Dominion) – ESPN
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Kent State-Wyoming) – ESPN
Frisco Bowl (San Diego State-UTSA) – ESPN
Armed Forces Bowl (Missouri-Army) – ESPN
Frisco Football Classic (Miami (Ohio)-North Texas) – ESPN
Hawaii Bowl (Memphis-Hawaii) – ESPN
Camellia Bowl (Ball State-Georgia State) – ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl (Western Michigan-Nevada) – ESPN
Birmingham Bowl (Houston-Auburn) – ESPN
First Responder Bowl (Air Force-Louisville) – ESPN
Liberty Bowl (Texas Tech-Mississippi State) – ESPN
Holiday Bowl (NC State-UCLA) – Fox
Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Minnesota-West Virginia) – ESPN
Fenway Bowl (Virginia-SMU) – ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl (Virginia Tech-Maryland) – ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl (Clemson-Iowa State) – ESPN
Alamo Bowl (Oregon-Oklahoma) – ESPN
Duke's Mayo Bowl (North Carolina-South Carolina) – ESPN
Music City Bowl (Tennessee-Purdue) – ESPN
Peach Bowl (Michigan State-Pittsburgh) – ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl (Wisconsin-Arizona State) – ESPN
Gator Bowl (Wake Forest-Texas A&M) - ESPN
Sun Bowl (Washington State-Miami (FL)) – CBS
Arizona Bowl (Central Michigan-Boise State) – Barstool Sports
Cotton Bowl Classic (Alabama-Cincinnati) – ESPN
Orange Bowl (Michigan-Georgia) – ESPN
Outback Bowl (Arkansas-Penn State) – ESPN2
Citrus Bowl (Iowa-Kentucky) – ABC
Fiesta Bowl (Notre Dame-Oklahoma State) – ESPN
Rose Bowl (Ohio State-Utah) – ESPN
Sugar Bowl (Baylor-Ole Miss) – ESPN
Texas Bowl (Kansas State-LSU) – ESPN
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
8 p.m. -- ESPN
*--NCAA.com
