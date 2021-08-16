TV Data Initiative Adds 'Expert Advisory Group'
NBCU's Kelly Abcarian, Tubi's Mark Rotblat and Philo's Reed Barker are among 23 high-profile executives now consulting the new advanced ad consortium
The TV Data Initiative, a recently formed consortium of advanced advertising companies looking to better proliferate the use of modern metrics in the TV business, has announced its "Expert Advisory Group.
The collection of 23 video and and industry executives "will play an important role in supporting the initiative, feeding in important insights, views and perspectives about the challenges and opportunities ahead, based on years of experience and their deep knowledge of the advanced TV advertising market," the consortium.
Formed in April, the group includes Blockgraph, Dish Media, Eyeota, MadHive, Magnite, TransUnion and Tru Optik, TVSquared and VideoAmp. These companies are "working to review the various challenges and opportunities presented to the buy- and sell-sides of the industry, looking for practical steps that could be taken to support the growth and development of the market, while respecting and protecting consumer data and privacy."
Here's who's in the Expert Advisory Group:
Lisa Giacosa, President, Spark Foundry
David Campanelli, EVP, Chief Investment Officer, Horizon Media
Atin Kulkarni, Head - Global Marketing Science/Tech & Store Analytics, PepsiCo
Jen Soch, Executive Director, Specialty Channels, GroupM
Cara Lewis, EVP, Head of US Investment, Dentsu
Arthur Orduna, previously Chief Innovation Officer, Avis Budget Group
Allyson Witherspoon, Chief Marketing Officer, Nissan USA
Marissa Jimenez, Managing Director, Finecast USA
Nathalie Bordes, EVP Measurement for Marketers at the ANA
Andrew Ward, President, Ampersand
Kelly Abcarian, EVP of Measurement and Impact, NBCUniversal Media
Dan Callahan, Senior Vice President, Data Strategy and Sales Innovation, Fox Corporation
Jim Keller, Executive Vice President, Digital Ad Sales and Advanced Advertising at Discovery Inc
Jesse Redniss, previously EVP of Data Strategy & Product Innovation at Warner Media
Beth Logan, Senior Director Data Science, Roku
Claudio Marcus, VP of Advertising Strategy, Comcast
Denise Colella, previously SVP of Advanced Advertising Products and Strategy, NBCUniversal
Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi
Reed Barker, Head of Advertising, Philo
Ieuan Jolly, Partner & Co-Chair: Data Solutions, Linklaters
Amy Yeung, General Counsel, Chief Privacy Officer, Lotame
Kyle Antoian, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Epsilon
Jane Clarke, CEO and MD, Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM)
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
