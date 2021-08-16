TV Data Initiative Adds 'Expert Advisory Group'

The TV Data Initiative, a recently formed consortium of advanced advertising companies looking to better proliferate the use of modern metrics in the TV business, has announced its "Expert Advisory Group.

The collection of 23 video and and industry executives "will play an important role in supporting the initiative, feeding in important insights, views and perspectives about the challenges and opportunities ahead, based on years of experience and their deep knowledge of the advanced TV advertising market," the consortium.

Formed in April, the group includes Blockgraph, Dish Media, Eyeota, MadHive, Magnite, TransUnion and Tru Optik, TVSquared and VideoAmp. These companies are "working to review the various challenges and opportunities presented to the buy- and sell-sides of the industry, looking for practical steps that could be taken to support the growth and development of the market, while respecting and protecting consumer data and privacy."

Here's who's in the Expert Advisory Group:

Lisa Giacosa, President, Spark Foundry

David Campanelli, EVP, Chief Investment Officer, Horizon Media

Atin Kulkarni, Head - Global Marketing Science/Tech & Store Analytics, PepsiCo

Jen Soch, Executive Director, Specialty Channels, GroupM

Cara Lewis, EVP, Head of US Investment, Dentsu

Arthur Orduna, previously Chief Innovation Officer, Avis Budget Group

Allyson Witherspoon, Chief Marketing Officer, Nissan USA

Marissa Jimenez, Managing Director, Finecast USA

Nathalie Bordes, EVP Measurement for Marketers at the ANA

Andrew Ward, President, Ampersand

Kelly Abcarian, EVP of Measurement and Impact, NBCUniversal Media

Dan Callahan, Senior Vice President, Data Strategy and Sales Innovation, Fox Corporation

Jim Keller, Executive Vice President, Digital Ad Sales and Advanced Advertising at Discovery Inc

Jesse Redniss, previously EVP of Data Strategy & Product Innovation at Warner Media

Beth Logan, Senior Director Data Science, Roku

Claudio Marcus, VP of Advertising Strategy, Comcast

Denise Colella, previously SVP of Advanced Advertising Products and Strategy, NBCUniversal

Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi

Reed Barker, Head of Advertising, Philo

Ieuan Jolly, Partner & Co-Chair: Data Solutions, Linklaters

Amy Yeung, General Counsel, Chief Privacy Officer, Lotame

Kyle Antoian, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Epsilon

Jane Clarke, CEO and MD, Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM)