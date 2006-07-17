Turner Network Marketing Exec Promoted
Lisa Kelly, manager of affiliate marketing services for Turner Network Sales, has been named director of affiliate marketing services, based in Atlanta.
Kelly joined Turner in 2001. Formerly, she was a marketing executive at A&E Television Networks.
Kelly heads up corporate branding for Turner Network Sales and the TNS Special Events Group.
