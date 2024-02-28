Tubi Launches Brand Revamp, Aims to Kick Viewers Further Down Its 'Rabbit Hole'

Fox corporation’s ad-supported streaming service, Tubi, is revamping its brand identity, introducing a new-look logo and a new tagline: “gthe streaming choice for the next generation of audiences.

“During a time of seismic change in entertainment, Tubi continues to grow and resonate with audiences as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S.,” Tubi CEO Anjali Sud said in a statement. “This traction comes from our commitment to putting the viewer first, and we’ll continue to lean into this strength in the coming year with a series of new programming and product initiatives.”

The new look for Tubi features a more vibrant, purple and yellow logo, as well as a playful jingle that runs when opening the Tubi app.

Developed in partnership with design agency Dixon Taxi, the new brand design will begin rolling out to all supported platforms starting Wednesday.

(Image credit: Tubi)

The updated homepage includes a nod to the “Tubi rabbit hole,” the ad campaing first introduced in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial that featured giant rabbits throwing viewers into big holes, in which they were immersed in Tubi reruns. (This was thought up before Paramount and Pluto TV came up with their kind of similarly minded "coach potato" theme for this year's Super Bowl.)

“Our viewership growth is strongest with young, multicultural audiences and they love Tubi for the rabbit holes, the nostalgia and the content they can’t get anywhere else,” said Tubi CMO Nicole Parlapiano. “In this new brand system, we wanted to give them a fun, bold and engaging platform, that remains frictionless and 100% free, to indulge in the content that reflects their passions.”

According to Nielsen, Tubi increased its share of viewing to 1.5% of the overall U.S. TV viewing market in January, and the FAST claims “exceptional traction amongst younger, multicultural audiences” in its press release.

According to Tubi, 63% of users are cord cutter or “cord nevers”, and 30% are unreachable on other major free advertised video on-demand services. Tubi also cited major year-over-year growth for multicultural, female and 18-34 year old audiences.