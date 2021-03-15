Tubi Gets Into Sports, Festoons Its Name onto NASCAR Team’s Chevys

Fox isn’t just spinning its wheels when it comes to putting its $440 million AVOD platform in the sports TV business.

The conglomerate announced Monday that Tubi has entered an agreement to sponsor a NASCAR team, Chip Ganassi Racing.

That means driver Ross Chastain’s No. 42 Chevrolet will be the “Tubi car” at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 21, and Kurt Busch’s No. 1 Chevrolet Camero will be festooned with the brand at Richmond Raceway on April 18.

Meanwhile, Fox Sports personality Erin Andrews will serve as grand marshal on behalf of the streaming service at the March 21 Atlanta event.

The announcement comes after Fox CFO Steve Tomsic, speaking at Deutsche Bank’s Media, Internet & Telecom Conference last week, said, “I can see a world where you would experiment with sports to drive sampling of Tubi and drive the brand of Tubi, and maybe some of the second- and third-tier sports could find a home if the economics worked with Tubi to drive that,” he said. “But I think it’s a reasonable distance away before you’d see sort of the core home of any of our major sports on Tubi.”