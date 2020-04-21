Tubi Controls Over 25% of AVOD Consumption: Reelgood

While the pandemic-fueled rise of subscription streaming has been pretty well documented, it turns out that ad-supported streaming is doing pretty alright, as well.

According to Reelgood, which tracks the patterns of more than 4 million U.S. streaming video consumers, streams initiated on video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms were up 148% in the first week of April, compared to the first week of March, right before the majority of folks were quarantined in their homes.

Tubi, the AVOD service just purchased by Fox Corp., controls the biggest market share among ad-supported streaming services at 25.16%, according to Reelgood’s measurement from March 2 - April 19, followed by Sony Crackle (12.04%) and Amazon’s IMDb TV (11.45%).

The lion’s share of AVOD consumption belongs to the aggregated “other” category (37.29%), which a Reelgood rep includes the free streaming offerings of local broadcast stations and many other fragments of the ad-supported OTT business.

Notably, when slicing up market share in the combined AVOD and SVOD world, Tubi actually ranks fifth with a 3.8% market share, ahead of Apple TV Plus and HBO Now.

No. 1 Netflix controls 43.2% of all streams.