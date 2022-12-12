Tubi Acquires More Than 75 Korean-Language CJ ENM Titles

Just like Netflix, Tubi says it's seeing an uptick in demand for Korean-language programming-- the free ad-supported streaming service says viewership is up for this local-language content by 25% year over year.

With this mind, Tubi announced the acquisition of more than 75 titles from leading Korean studio CJ ENM, including films, dramas and K-Pop-themed TV series.

Titles dropping on Tubi in the U.S. and Canada this month include crime-fighter-themed TV dramedy Squad 38, one-season-and-done romantic drama series Reply 1994 and also short-lived comedy romance series Ho Goo's Love. Films debuting on Tubi include gritty crime drama The Chronicles of Evil, fantasy drama A Werewolf Boy and Hindsight, the latter of which stars Song Kang-ho (best known for the Oscar-winning Parasite and the original Snowpiercer).

Additional movies from CJ ENM to be made available beginning this month include Hwang Jin Yi, The Accidental Detective, Murder, Take One, Parallel Life, Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River, Howling, Deranged, Perfect Number, Blood and Ties, Killer Toon, Tough as Iron, Helpless, Time Renegades, Heart Blackened, The Advocate: A Missing Body, Finding Mr. Destiny, Glove, Penny Pinchers, The Servant, Over My Dead Body, The Map Against the World, Remember You, Good Morning President, Castaway on the Moon, Arahan, Going by the Book, Salut D’Amour, The Sound of a Flower, White, Spellbound, Sunny, and Ode to My Father.

While rival FASTs seem fixed on reality lifestyle originals and themed channels built on old returns, Tubi is scouring the global for film titles, B-level and otherwise.

More CJ ENM titles will drop on Tubi in 2023.

“Our partnership with CJ ENM comes at an optimal time for Tubi as we scale and enhance our focus on foreign language content,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer for Tubi. “Korean-language titles have been an increasingly popular destination for Tubi viewers and we’re excited to kick off this collaboration with a leader in the Korean content space.”

Added Sebastian Kim, director of content sales and acquisitions at CJ ENM: “We plan to continue to seek opportunities to increase the accessibility of our content to global audiences to meet the growing demand of K-content.”