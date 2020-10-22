Trump Trumps '60 Minutes,' Posting Interview Footage

The White House has posted President Trump's 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl on its Facebook page. The interview is to air on the network Sunday (Oct. 25).



In fact, the same morning Trump was posting the interview, CBS was posting clips from the Trump interview on its own Facebook page, as well as clips from an accompanying interview with his opponent, Joe Biden.

The President has complained the interview was unfair and far tougher than a previous 60 Minutes interview with Biden.



He tweeted his displeasure, along with trying to undercut the moderator for tonight's final presidential debate, NBC's Kristen Welker.



"Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!," the president said.



The President had threatened last week to post the footage, which the White House said it was recording for archival purposes.

Trump cut the interview short after complaining that Stahl had led off with saying that she would be asking tough questions. He suggested that was not fair.

CBS News said the White House move was a first and broke a deal, but did not comment on whether it would complain to the White House officials.

CBS said on the 60 Minutes Twitter account that:

60 Minutes, the most-watched news program on television, is widely respected for bringing its hallmark fairness, deep reporting and informative context to viewers each week. (2/4)October 22, 2020