Trump Slams COVID-19 Coverage, Biden Town Hall

The President hammered the news media Tuesday (Oct. 6), suggesting COVID-19 response was akin to a political competition the media wasn't giving him credit for winning and calling it a "disgrace that NBC would use the public airwaves for a Joe Biden town hall meeting."

The President's own COVID-19 diagnosis has not affected his Twitter finger, where in addition to the two media-related slams Twitter flagged an earlier tweet:

"Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!."

Twitter said that violated its rules about spreading "misleading and potentially harmful" information about the virus.

He issued the following in early afternoon:

The Fake News Media refuses to discuss how good the Economy and Stock Market, including JOBS under the Trump Administration, are doing. We will soon be in RECORD TERRITORY. All they want to discuss is COVID 19, where they won’t say it, but we beat the Dems all day long, also!!!October 6, 2020

That was followed by his critique of NBC's Biden town hall: