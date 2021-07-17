Trump PAC Peddles Tech Suit Tee

Let freedom ring (up the sales) may be the new Trump motto.

The "Team Trump" backers behind former President Donald Trump's efforts to remain a political force are trying to use his lawsuit against Big Tech as a fundraising tool.

On Saturday, the joint fundraising committee of Save America and Make America Great Again PAC sent out an e-mail hawking a tee shirt emblazoned with the date 7/7/2021 (the day the suit was filed) and the message "Freedom Is Coming."

Trump is leading a class action suit against Facebook, Google and Twitter, as well as their respective CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Sandar Pichai, and Jack Dorsey.

The former President, who had his Facebook and Twitter accounts pulled over statements about the election and Jan. 6 insurrection that were deemed potentially harmful to their respective online communities, has railed against the bans as Silicon Valley censorship in league with Democrats.

Trump last week in a setting staged to more than evoke the White House, said that the federal government "has essentially deputized social media platforms to become the de facto censorship arm of the U.S. government."

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, seeks an "immediate halt" to their "shameful censorship" of the American people, the former president said in a press conference announcing the suit.

For its part, the Trump PAC seeks an immediate infusion of cash. "If Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube can censor President Trump, they can censor you, and believe us, they are," said the e-mail. "President Trump can and WILL win his lawsuit against these liberal Big Tech companies - FREEDOM IS COMING," it added, with a tee shirt also coming for a contribution of at least $5.